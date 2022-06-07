Manchester United and one other Premier League club “closest” to Darwin Nunez transfer

Manchester United and Newcastle United are reportedly the two clubs closest to a transfer deal for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez at the moment.

This is according to journalist Sebas Giovanelli in the tweet below, with both Premier League giants said to be bidding for the Uruguay international this summer…

Nunez looked a world class performer for Benfica last season and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him seal a big move in the near future.

It now seems we could be seeing him at Old Trafford or St James’ Park next season, in what could be a hugely exciting development, both for those teams and for the Premier League as a whole.

We’ve already got Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez moving to Manchester City, and this would be another top young player making their way to England.

Man Utd look in urgent need of a signing like this to help them replace free agent Edinson Cavani, and give them the option to rest veteran front-man Cristiano Ronaldo a bit more next season.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are still in the early days of their new project under wealthy Saudi owners, and this would be some statement that could help the club make major strides towards challenging the established big six.

