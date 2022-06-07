Liverpool “are genuinely contenders” to sign world class Sadio Mane replacement ahead of Man Utd

Liverpool are reportedly looking like genuine contenders to seal the transfer of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer.

The Uruguay international has enjoyed a hugely impressive 2021/22 campaign, and it’s surely going to lead to him earning a big move to one of Europe’s elite this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Nunez is highly likely to leave Benfica, as discussed here in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, and we’ve heard a lot about possible interest from Manchester United, as Romano admits the 22-year-old has been discussed internally at Old Trafford.

Still, it now seems there could be genuine interest from Liverpool as well, with Alex Crook of talkSPORT revealing that he’s heard some interesting things from sources recently.

Discussing possible Sadio Mane replacements at Anfield, Crook tipped Nunez to be a serious option for the Reds, saying: “We spoke about Liverpool earlier, about Sadio Mane and would they replace him.

“Darwin Nunez, there is genuine interest from Manchester United, but a deal for him is not as close as has been suggested in the Portuguese media.

“I received a text message from a trustworthy source on Friday that Liverpool are genuinely contenders for him.”

Darwin Nunez transfer looks essential for Liverpool

This would surely be the dream transfer for Jurgen Klopp in what promises to be a challenging summer.

With Mane’s future in doubt, and Mohamed Salah also having just a year to run on his contract, whilst also ending the season just gone in slightly indifferent form, we’ve argued that LFC should go all out for someone like Christopher Nkunku.

However, Nunez is a similar calibre of forward, and would help Liverpool respond to the major signings of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez at Manchester City.

Nunez would also have an important role to play at Man Utd, where Edinson Cavani is a free agent, and the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are horribly off-form.

But without Champions League football at United, Nunez would surely favour a move to Anfield if the offer came along.