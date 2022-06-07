David Marshall steps down from international duty with Scotland

Scotland have lost one of their iconic goalkeepers after over 16 years of service to his national side. David Marshall announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday afternoon, explaining that he felt the need to give others opportunities.

Marshall won 47 caps in his time, despite coming up against stiff competition in the position from Allan McGregor and Craig Gordon over the course of his career. Marshall explained in a statement to the Scottish FA, that he felt the time had come for others to have their chance, as was quoted by The Independent.

“I have memories of playing for Scotland that will last a lifetime but I also know what it is like as a young goalkeeper to have the opportunity.”

??????? | David Marshall Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall has announced his retirement from international football. Thanks for everything David ? We'll always have that night in Belgrade ??????? pic.twitter.com/2msJoMJOb4 — Everything Scotland ??????? (@AboutScotlandd) June 7, 2022

“That was the overriding factor in my decision: Liam [Kelly] and Zander [Clark] have been involved in recent squads for a while now and it is important that they can benefit from the experience of supporting Craig as No.1.”

Marshall, now 37, has recently signed for Hibernian in Scotland following 15 years in England and Wales. Since the end of Euro 2020, Marshall has lost his position as first choice for Scotland to Gordon but has been in several squads too.

One thing that will never be taken away from him was his iconic penalty save against Serbia: his stop against Aleksandar Mitrovic in the penalty shoot-out took Scotland to their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup and sparked wild celebrations across the country.