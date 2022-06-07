Tottenham player helped Levy sack Nuno Espirito Santo

Tottenham defender Ben Davies had a role in Nuno Espirito Santo’s sacking by the club earlier this season.

According to The Athletic, an internal row over team selection lead to Davies complaining about Nuno’s running of the side.

This kind of speaking out by Davies, who is normally such a mild-mannered professional, was a big surprise to the Spurs hierarchy, and led them to believe it was time to change course and bring in a new manager.

In the end, that looks like it was indeed the right call, with Antonio Conte coming in and looking like a significant upgrade on his underwhelming predecessor.

Davies clearly played his part in Nuno’s sacking, so Tottenham fans will surely thank him for that for some time!

The team was going nowhere under the Portuguese tactician, but Conte turned their season around and saw them earn a surprise top four finish.