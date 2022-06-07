Club open to negotiating with Man United for top Erik ten Hag transfer target

Manchester United reportedly remain keen on a potential transfer deal for Frenkie de Jong, with new manager Erik ten Hag eager to make him a key player in his team as he prepares to take over at Old Trafford.

And, in a possible boost for Man Utd and Ten Hag, it seems that Barcelona are willing to negotiate a deal for De Jong this summer, even if the player himself is uncertain about leaving the Nou Camp, according to Sport.

De Jong has shone at Barca, having also previously starred under Ten Hag when they were together at Ajax a few years ago.

It’s not clear how likely it is that the pair will be reunited in Manchester this summer, but it seems there is some willingness from key parties to negotiate a deal.

The main stumbling block is the player himself, but perhaps the Netherlands international could end up changing his mind about joining United if it becomes clear that he’s not seen as particularly important by his current employers.

MUFC urgently need to bring in a big name like De Jong in midfield this summer after Paul Pogba’s departure at the end of his contract, and with players like Scott McTominay and Fred looking far from convincing in recent times.