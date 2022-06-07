Manchester United identify Dutch star as transfer target to replace failed Solskjaer signing

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer move for a new right-back this summer.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has struggled at Old Trafford since being signed for big money by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back in 2019, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he were offloaded by new manager Erik ten Hag before the start of next season.

This has been strongly suggested by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column recently, and it now seems that Man Utd may have found a candidate to replace him.

Denzel Dumfries to Manchester United?

According to Calciomercato, Ten Hag could try signing fellow Dutchman Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan, though Bayern Munich are also interested in the 26-year-old.

Dumfries impressed in his time in the Eredivisie with PSV, and has continued to look like a fine attacking outlet from right-back in his time at Inter.

This is surely the kind of full-back United need, with Wan-Bissaka simply not offering enough going forward, even if he’s a pretty solid defender.

United’s rivals, however, have enjoyed success with attack-minded full-backs such as Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool, Reece James at Chelsea, and Kyle Walker at Manchester City, so this seems like an important change for Ten Hag to make.