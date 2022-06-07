Erik Ten Hag’s surprise transfer plan could scupper Spurs’ pursuit of Inter Milan defender

Manchester United are reportedly targeting Inter Milan wide-man Denzel Dumfries.

However, despite the prospect of seeing one of Holland’s most highly-rated players ply his trade in the Premier League, the Red Devils’ pursuit of the Inter Milan number two could serve as a major blow to Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur.

That is according to reports in the Italian media on Tuesday, which claim Ten Hag’s apparent desire to bring his compatriot to Old Trafford this summer could scupper the Lilywhites’ chances of signing fellow Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni.

Understandably, the Nerazzurri are unlikely to allow both players to leave, however, with Bastoni a big target for Conte and his Serie A employers keen to keep hold of him, it could be Dumfries who is allowed to leave instead.

