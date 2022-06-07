Newcastle United have been hopeful of signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin but their hopes have been dashed by a rival club.

The England international, who has also been linked with Arsenal (The Sun) only made 18 appearances, in all competitions, for the Toffees this season, largely down to the 25-year-old suffering a fractured toe, resulting in him missing multiple matches.

Nevertheless though, regardless of how injury-stricken the Toffees’ number nine has been this year, he is still viewed as a decent signing by the Magpies, who are keen to provide Callum Wilson with some competition up top.

However, according to the Telegraph, Everton are reluctant to let a key asset go, especially to a rival club.

Calvert-Lewin to Newcastle United?

With that being said, Newcastle United are said to be continually monitoring the situation and will likely make a formal bid in the hope that Calvert-Lewin, who is currently valued at £38m (Transfermarkt), will ask for the move himself.

However, with the Toffees’ top goalscorer Richarlison linked with a move away from Merseyside, it is unlikely that manager Frank Lampard would be happy to see both his first-choice attackers leave in the same window.

Calvert-Lewin is under contract at Goodison Park until 2025 and according to Lampard, who spoke to reporters earlier this year, the 25-year-old continues to be an important player for the side.

“He is absolutely focused on the job,” Lampard told reporters, as quoted by The Guardian.

“He’s been a big player for Everton and Everton have been a big club for him in his career.”

