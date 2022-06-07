Exclusive: Arsenal make £25m bid for Serie A star but Gunners told to double offer

It is no secret that Arsenal are in the market for a new striker this summer and the Gunners have set their sights on Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca.

Mikel Arteta has just lost his captain and the main striker in his team, in the form of Alexandre Lacazette, who is set to join Lyon reports The Athletic.

The Frenchman came up with six goals and eight assists for Arsenal last season and those will need to be replaced heading into the new season. The North London club have been linked to a host of targets as they go through their shortlist but seem to have landed on Scamacca as the one to pursue.

The Italian has gained many clubs’ attention with his performances last season and finished the campaign with 16 goals in 36 Serie A appearances. The 23-year-old has a contract with Sassuolo until 2026 and therefore, a big offer will be needed to relieve him from that deal.

According to super-agent Roberto De Fanti, Arsenal has already bid £25million for the Italian striker, which was rejected in the last few days. The agent states that the Premier League side will need to double that figure in their next offer, which should be enough to see Scamacca move to the Emirates.

What has been said about Arsenal’s move for Scamacca?

Speaking to CaughtOffside on the deal, De Fanti stated: “It is rumoured throughout the industry that Arsenal made a £25m (€30m) offer to Sassuolo for Scamacca in the last couple of days. The club’s general manager also said that it is very likely the striker will leave to play in the Premier League.

“Sassuolo has rejected Arsenal’s opening offer though. The fee needed, I believe, will be about £50m. Sassuolo has already pushed back offers from clubs in the Premier League – Arsenal, of course, and Newcastle United.

“The Magpies wanted him back in January – it was a really, really good offer, but the player, understandably, did not want to risk joining a club who were facing the possibility of being relegated.”