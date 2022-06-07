Manchester United are facing an important summer transfer window.

The Red Devils, led by new manager Erik ten Hag, are likely to be one of Europe’s most active clubs this summer.

Keen to rebuild the disjointed and fractured playing squad he has inherited, ten Hag is likely to have many things to address over the coming weeks.

Although, as we exclusively reported last month, the Red Devils are targeting multiple signings, made up of six players across five different positions, ten Hag also faces a challenge when it comes to attacker Marcus Rashford.

Rashford, 24, has endured a dreadful spell.

The England international has struggled to recapture some of his best form and consequently, has found himself out of favour, particularly throughout the 2021-22 campaign under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

However, despite receiving a barrage of criticism following a disastrous campaign that saw him score just five goals in 32 games, in all competitions, according to Italian super-agent Roberto De Fanti, there are still plenty of big clubs interested in signing the United number 10.

What has been said about Marcus Rashford and Man United?

“All the top sides in Spain and Italy have been keen to enquire about Marcus Rashford’s availability and the possibility of him leaving United this summer,” De Fanti said in an exclusive interview.

“Prior to any discussions, a valuation of around £40m, maybe £50m, seemed fair, but it turns out the attacker would cost a lot more – between £70m and £80m.

“United are confident a club is unlikely to pay that, especially off the back of a poor season, so they’re almost certain he will stay. They are happy for Rashford to stay too, also because they know that if they did sell him, they would need to replace him and that is not a priority, definitely not this summer anyway.”

Going on to explain that interest in Rashford extends beyond Italy and Spain, De Fanti revealed that the 24-year-old recently held talks with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

“I can also confirm that there have been some discussions very recently between the player’s camp and Tottenham Hotspur,” the Italian agent added.

“The London club feel negotiating a deal for Rashford is virtually impossible though – so that transfer no longer seems an option.”