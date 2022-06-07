Exclusive: Tottenham will need to make huge bid in order to sign guaranteed superstar

A left-centre back is top of Tottenham boss Antonio Conte’s shopping list this summer and their list of targets is said to be a long one.

The Italian coach is well-known for playing with a back three and has just guided Spurs into the top four with Ben Davies, a left-back, playing in his defence. This won’t do next season as the North London club look to kick on under their world-class coach and now need to back him whilst he is in their dugout.

Josko Gvardiol, Sven Botman and Alessandro Bastoni are all names that have been linked to the role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by many sources, such as The Athletic, but it is the Italian who has had the most attention surrounding him with regards to a move.

Bastoni has already played under Conte at Inter Milan and is regarded as one of the best defenders in Serie A. The Italian ticks all the boxes for the Spurs manager but trying to sign the defender seems to be a complicated operation for the Premier League club at present.

Super-agent Roberto De Fanti has stated that a deal for Bastoni to move to Spurs might happen but it will need to be a huge bid in order for Inter to part ways with the 23-year-old. The Serie A giants need to raise funds this summer but that won’t pressure them into selling players for less than what they are valued.

What has been said about Bastoni’s potential move to Tottenham?

Speaking to CaughtOffside about Bastoni’s future, agent Roberto De Fanti said: “This deal might happen. I wouldn’t be surprised, at all, if it did.

“He wouldn’t come cheap, we’re talking the same kind of sums that Manchester United paid Leicester City for Harry Maguire, but it is definitely a transfer that could materialise,” stated the super-agent.

“Inter Milan really needs to sell some players by June 30 in order to balance their finances and Bastoni is exactly the type of player Antonio Conte wants – he is a young centre-back, also a senior international and is left-footed.

“When it comes to signing Bastoni, clubs, especially Tottenham Hotspur, know that although he is only 23-years-old, they would be signing a guaranteed superstar – he really is that good.”