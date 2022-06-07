Arsenal transfer target very close to leaving current club, Chelsea also inform him they’ll make a formal offer

Gabriel Jesus is reportedly ‘very close’ to leaving Manchester City as Chelsea and Arsenal eye a transfer swoop for the Brazil international, according to AS.

Jesus looks set to have plenty of suitors this summer, with his City future unsurprisingly looking in serious doubt after the club moved to sign both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez as extra options up front.

It was hard enough already for Jesus to get regular playing time in Pep Guardiola’s side, though he’s always impressed when he’s had a run in the team.

It’s not too surprising, therefore, to see big names like Chelsea and Arsenal eyeing a move for the 25-year-old this summer, with both clubs in need of new signings up front.

For the Gunners, a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is essential, while Alexandre Lacazette is also about to be out of contract this summer.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will surely be thinking about replacing Romelu Lukaku, who has been disappointing since his big move from Inter Milan last year.

Jesus could do a job for Thomas Tuchel’s side, and one imagines he’d favour a move to Stamford Bridge over the Emirates Stadium due to Mikel Arteta’s men missing out on a place in the Champions League.

AS add that Jesus has been informed that he can expect a formal proposal from Chelsea, so this seems like a saga that could move quickly.

