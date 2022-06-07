Gareth Bale transfer decision made by Tottenham, plus doubt over Spurs duo’s futures

Tottenham have reportedly decided they won’t be pursuing a transfer deal for Gareth Bale this summer as he leaves Real Madrid.
The Wales international is likely to have plenty of offers this summer after becoming a free agent, but it seems a third spell at Spurs is not on the cards, according to the Telegraph.
This is probably for the best, even if Bale surely still has something to offer at the highest level, while he also had a decent loan spell back in north London last season.
Still, it’s surely time for Tottenham to move on and focus on building a new generation, and that could also mean player departures this summer.
According to the Telegraph, Bale’s Wales team-mates Joe Rodon and Ben Davies both face uncertain futures this summer.
Spurs haven’t used either player on a regular basis for a while now, so it makes sense that Antonio Conte might look to offload them ahead of making new signings to replace them.
Where you been following football, the moon!
Davies has been a regular and plays just about every game.
How do people like you make a living!!!!!!
I do not agree not getting Bale back to the club ON A FREE. As long that he agrees on a reasonable wage he would be a great player for the first 11 or on the bench to come on at half time. Joe and Ben are good players and not to be sold. Do not abandon a winning team I say.
Ben Davies has been outstanding and should not be sold, Liverpool have just given James Milner another year and they should do the same with BD.
As for JR he really hasn’t been given a chance at all, I say get him playing pre season and see how he does then make a decision, don’t think we should get rid as we may be made to regret that and he may come back to haunt us.
Who the hell wrote this Davis not used much he was on top firm since conte came in u melt