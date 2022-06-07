Gareth Bale transfer decision made by Tottenham, plus doubt over Spurs duo’s futures

Tottenham have reportedly decided they won’t be pursuing a transfer deal for Gareth Bale this summer as he leaves Real Madrid.

The Wales international is likely to have plenty of offers this summer after becoming a free agent, but it seems a third spell at Spurs is not on the cards, according to the Telegraph.

This is probably for the best, even if Bale surely still has something to offer at the highest level, while he also had a decent loan spell back in north London last season.

Still, it’s surely time for Tottenham to move on and focus on building a new generation, and that could also mean player departures this summer.

According to the Telegraph, Bale’s Wales team-mates Joe Rodon and Ben Davies both face uncertain futures this summer.

Spurs haven’t used either player on a regular basis for a while now, so it makes sense that Antonio Conte might look to offload them ahead of making new signings to replace them.