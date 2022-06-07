Manchester United interested in £40-50m Chelsea transfer target

Manchester United are the latest club being linked with an interest in a potential transfer move for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

The young Croatia international looks a huge prospect after impressing in the Bundesliga, and has long been linked as a target for Chelsea by Goal and others.

Now Man Utd’s name has been added to Gvardiol’s list of admirers, with the Telegraph naming them alongside Chelsea and Tottenham as possible suitors for him this summer, with the 20-year-old likely to be available for around £40-50million.

The Red Devils also urgently need to make a quality signing or two at the back this summer after the struggles of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly in recent times.

United finished with the highest number of goals conceded in the Premier League era, so there’s surely room for someone like Gvardiol to come in.

Still, the youngster could also be an important addition at Chelsea, where Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are both free agents this summer, while Thiago Silva is not getting any younger and might not be able to play as often next season.