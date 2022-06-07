Manchester United interested in £40-50m Chelsea transfer target

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are the latest club being linked with an interest in a potential transfer move for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

The young Croatia international looks a huge prospect after impressing in the Bundesliga, and has long been linked as a target for Chelsea by Goal and others.

Now Man Utd’s name has been added to Gvardiol’s list of admirers, with the Telegraph naming them alongside Chelsea and Tottenham as possible suitors for him this summer, with the 20-year-old likely to be available for around £40-50million.

The Red Devils also urgently need to make a quality signing or two at the back this summer after the struggles of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly in recent times.

Josko Gvardiol is being linked with Manchester United and Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
Lukaku’s desire to quit Chelsea laid bare after striker’s six-month mission to return to Inter Milan reported
“No chance” – Arsenal given reassuring transfer update from journalist
Premier League club ready to give green light for Liverpool transfer target to leave for €50million

United finished with the highest number of goals conceded in the Premier League era, so there’s surely room for someone like Gvardiol to come in.

Still, the youngster could also be an important addition at Chelsea, where Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are both free agents this summer, while Thiago Silva is not getting any younger and might not be able to play as often next season.

More Stories Josko Gvardiol

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.