West Ham star and England international Jarrod Bowen has admitted he was a Man UTD and David Beckham fan when growing up.

A cute image of Bowen wearing England shirt as a boy emerged on internet last week and the 25-year-old was asked about Beckham in the latest interview.

“I followed Manchester United a bit growing up, as well, but I think I more followed him because I thought he was cool. Him growing up, me supporting Manchester United, trying to copy him with that picture and, as soon as I got sent it, I knew it was going out.”

Bowen had an excellent season with the Hammers, scoring 12 goals and assisting 10 more in Premier League and his performances have made him one of the most coveted England players this summer.

Liverpool and Man UTD have expressed interest in his services but West Ham are adamant they won’t sell the star.

The attacker is valued close to £60m but West Ham are saying they won’t entertain any ideas that are below £80million.