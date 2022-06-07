Liverpool have ended their chase for Barcelona’s Gavi and turned their attention to popular Premier League transfer target Kalvin Phillips.

The young 17-year-old prospect Gavi has already established himself as a critical player, racking up 47 appearances in all competitions this season for the Catalan giants.

The up-and-coming youngster signed for Barca in 2015 at the age of 11 and was promoted to the senior squad in 2021.

Liverpool were hopeful of getting their hands on the talented youngest, but Gavi has always been keen on signing a new contract with Barca.

Spanish news outlet Sport reports that Liverpool’s pursuit ended when it was discovered that Gavi intends to sign a new deal with Barca, which includes a gigantic €1 billion release clause.

The Reds now turn their interest to popular transfer target and Leeds’ midfielder Kalvin Phillips with Klopp’s Reds having reportedly already begun negotiating a deal to sign Philips, according to Sport.

Phillips remains in contract with Leeds until June 2024, but his popularity this summer could see him move away from his boyhood club Leeds United.

Manchester United and Manchester City have both been keen on signing the midfielder, but things have become more challenging since the Whites managed to stay up in the Premier League.

It has previously been reported by the Daily Mail that the England international would reject a move to Manchester United, but Leeds would listen to offers of around £60million.

Pep Guardiola, who views Phillips as a replacement for Fernandinho, now faces stiff competition to sign the Leeds midfielder from Jurgen Klopp, but who will come out on top, if any?