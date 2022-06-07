Kane, Sterling and Mount all start for England against Germany

Following a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Hungary, England take on Germany in Munich hoping to set their Nations League campaign right. Gareth Southgate appears to have opted for a familiar three central defenders system.

None of the line-up will come as much of a surprise to regular England viewers, although Kieran Trippier has been included ahead of Trent-Alexander Arnold at right wing-back. Kyle Walker also starts with Harry Maguire and John Stones in the centre of the defence.

Ready to take on Germany! ? pic.twitter.com/7gos0L0DeP — England (@England) June 7, 2022

At the other end Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling play behind Harry Kane. Mount is the only change from the side that beat Germany 2-0 last summer at Euro 2020, coming in for Luke Shaw and shifting Bukayo Saka to the left flank.

Their opponents meanwhile have switched things around under Hansi Flick, with only five of the starting XI that day in the team. Chelsea’s Kai Havertz and Manchester City‘s Ilkay Gundogan are the only Premier League players involved, while new Real Madrid signing Antonio Rudiger is also present.

England are likely to be met with a very different German team, which has become far more dynamic under Flick. That said, they have left some star power on the bench, with Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane and Timo Werner all in reserve.