Liverpool may reportedly have been given a boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, with Manchester City distancing themselves from a move.

The Reds have been linked with an interest in Saka in a report from the Daily Mail, who also claimed that City were keeping a close eye on the England international’s situation.

Now, however, it seems City have been quick to distance themselves from these transfer rumours, according to a report from the Manchester Evening News, citing sources at the Etihad Stadium.

This is surely encouraging for Liverpool as it could mean one of their biggest rivals will not, in fact, be providing competition in the race for what could be an important signing.

Saka Liverpool transfer could be ideal to replace Mane

These Saka transfer links come amid doubts over Sadio Mane’s future at Anfield, and it could be ideal for LFC to poach the Gunners for this talented young attacker.

Like Mane, Saka is a quick and skilful threat out wide, with the ability to both score and create, so he could ensure the Senegal international isn’t too badly missed in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

One imagines Saka could also be tempted by Liverpool right now after Arsenal’s continued struggles, with the 20-year-old surely too good to only be playing in the Europa League and not challenging for major honours like Klopp’s men so often are.