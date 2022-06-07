Liverpool target open to joining club as Reds look to beat Manchester United to star signing

Darwin Nunez is a name hot on the lips of everyone in the football world at present and is set to be part of one of the more promising transfer races this summer.

The Uruguayan is one of Europe’s most sought after strikers following an incredible campaign last season, in which the 22-year-old scored 34 goals in 41 matches for Benfica in all competitions.

Manchester United seem to be the club most interested in the Benfica striker, who is being valued at £100million by the Portuguese side, reports the Independent, but Liverpool are now set to get seriously involved in the race for the 22-year-old.

Football Insider reports that Liverpool are lining up an approach for Nunez after learning the striker is open to joining them in the summer. The Reds are set to make a formal move for the Uruguayan soon, who are said to not only like his incredible goalscoring abilities but his profile as well.

Nunez is likely to be a replacement for Sadio Mane who looks certain to leave Anfield this summer. The 22-year-old would play through the middle with Luis Diaz on the left and Mohamed Salah on the right.

This is only the beginning of this race as there could be many twists and turns to come. Champions League football and overall stability will help Liverpool beat United but that £100million price tag could be an issue for the Merseyside club.