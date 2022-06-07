Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has been sending messages to Inter Milan, including directors and President, in a bid to return to the Italian club.

The Belgian forward has endured a rather horrific season at Stamford Bridge following on from last summer’s move to the club from Inter Milan.

This season, the Chelsea forward made 26 Premier League appearances for the Blues, only managing to net eight meagre goals, matching Kai Havertz and putting him behind the Londoner’s top goalscorer, Mason Mount.

29-year-old Lukaku re-joined the Blues for a staggering £102million in 2021 but failed to live up to Tuchel’s expectations.

It has been reported by the Italian outlet Corriere Della Sera that Lukaku has been sending public and private messages to Inter, calling managers, coaches, teammates and the President in a bid to return to the club.

It is said that Lukaku is even willing to leave a third of his salary in London in a bid to make the seemingly impossible prospect of a loan deal possible.

A permanent transfer looks highly unlikely as Inter does not have the funds, but Lukaku may be able to have his wish granted in a season-long loan deal.

With Lukaku’s goals drying up at Stamford Bridge and having a so-far unsuccessful career in the Premier League, few fans will be against a return to Italy for Romelu.