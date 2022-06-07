Erik ten Hag told that this risky move could get struggling Manchester United star back to his best

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes that removing the captain’s armband from Harry Maguire next season could get the defender back to his best.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, the ex-Red Devil admitted he could see new manager Erik ten Hag giving the captaincy to someone else, and that that could actually help Maguire focus on his football again.

It seems clear that the England international’s form has collapsed in recent times, and it may be that he’s struggled with the pressure of leading such a big club.

Chadwick thinks that it will no doubt be disappointing for Maguire if he isn’t skipper anymore, but seemed open minded about the idea of the players choosing a new captain, or even a new signing coming in and taking the armband straight away.

“From what Erik ten Hag said at his first press conference it didn’t sound like he’d keep Harry Maguire as captain,” Chadwick said. “It seems risky, but it could also be good to let the players decide.

“From last season, it doesn’t look like there are too many strong candidates, maybe just Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea. I’d be quite surprised if Maguire stays as captain, and if the rumours are true I’d also be quite surprised if the players were given the power to decide, given the factions there and the lack of togetherness in the squad that we saw last season.

“De Gea would probably be the overwhelming favourite, but if the players pick someone Ten Hag’s not totally convinced by, I’m not sure that would be the best situation. Either way, I’d bet that it won’t be Harry Maguire leading them out next season.

“I think Harry would be disappointed to relinquish the captain’s armband, it’s such a huge honour to be the captain of a club like Man United. At the same time, I think it would free him up a bit to get back to his best.

“Last season was a disappointing one for him, he had a lot of stick, but we’ve seen in the past that he can be a top Premier League centre-half. Maybe taking that pressure away would let him concentrate on his performances.

“It’s understandable that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose him to be captain, but now you’d have to say his form has gone downhill since then. It’s disappointing, but I think it could be the best decision for everyone moving into next season.

“With where the club is at right now, I don’t think it would necessarily be a bad thing to make a new signing captain. It would have to be a real leader who’s done it elsewhere, who can come in straight away and take on the responsibility of captaining a club like Manchester United.

“Given how the season finished, I think if there’s a strong candidate out there who could come in and become captain, I don’t think that would be a bad idea at all. You can see this squad is maybe a bit lacking in leaders, so someone else could come in and help raise standards, and maybe bring this group of players closer together.”