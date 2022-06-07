Man United winger says Rangnick played him in wrong position last season

Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga has stated that former Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick used him in the wrong position and says he can do better in his favourite one.

The 20-year-old had his breakout year at Old Trafford last season after coming through the Red Devils academy and was made a first-team regular under the management of Rangnick.

The Swedish international played 21 times in the Premier League last season, scoring two goals and two assists for United and his performances even gained him a catchy new song amongst Man United supporters.

Elanga was used predominately in the right-wing position by Rangnick but the 20-year-old has now claimed that he is better on the left side after being used in that position by Sweden in a recent match with Norway.

The United youngster was speaking about playing in the position to Fotbollskanalen and stated: “It suits me very well.

“With United I play a lot on the right but now I get the chance to play on the left, that is my favourite position.

“I can do more there. I can go both into the pitch and on the outside.”

Elanga registered his first senior goal for Sweden in that Nations League clash with Norway on Sunday but his wish to play on the left for Man United will be short-lived as it is a position that is comfortable held by Jadon Sancho at present.