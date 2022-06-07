Medical planned: Man United star reaches full agreement with new club, set to sign contract soon

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic reportedly looks to be closing in on a free transfer to Roma.

The experienced Serbia international has reached a full agreement over linking up with his former manager Jose Mourinho at the Stadio Olimpico this summer, with Fabrizio Romano stating in the tweet below that he should sign his contract soon, while medical tests have been scheduled for him…

Matic has been a key player for Man Utd in recent years, but it’s perhaps not too surprising that they were prepared to let the 33-year-old leave this summer as he looks past his best and hadn’t been involved in the starting line up quite as often in recent times.

Still, the former Chelsea man looks like he could be a smart signing for Roma on a free, with ageing players often seeming to do well with the slightly slower pace of the game in Serie A.

Mourinho also tends to like having players he knows and trusts in his squad, and he’s worked with Matic at both Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge.

