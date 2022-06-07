Mo Salah set for dramatic Liverpool contract U-turn after Barcelona promise

We’re starting to see a trend where elite players are seeking one final challenge rather than committing to their existing club for their final contract, and the rumours about Mo Salah and a Liverpool exit just won’t go away.

He’s easily in the conversation as one of the best players in world football over the past few years so it’s understandable that there will be interest if he does want to move, and a report from the Mirror has indicated that a transfer to Barcelona would interest him.

This does appear to be a sudden change of heart from the Egyptian star as it’s suggested that he had told close friends that he was going to sign a new deal to stay at Anfield, but he’s been promised a move to Barcelona if he runs his contract down.

This could result in an uncomfortable situation as he does still have one year left on his deal at Anfield, but it would then be in Liverpool’s interests to see if they can gain a reasonable fee for him this summer instead, but Barca’s finances are still all over the place and that might reduce the amount they could pay him.

It would also inevitably result in a situation where any bad performance or defeat will lead to him being the easy scapegoat because his mind might be on the next move, but it’s starting to sound like he could be on his way in the summer of 2023.