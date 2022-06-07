Newcastle United looking to bring in top scorer in Russian league

Newcastle United have as much money as anyone else to spend this summer, but it appears they are keen to place it in long-term investments. Heavily linked with 19-year-old Hugo Ekitike from Reims, they also have their sights set on a 21-year-old from the Russian Premier League.

Despite suffering relegation with FC Ufa, Gamid Agalarov has scored 19 goals in 27 starts this season and led the league in terms of goals. Agalarov moved to Ufa from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2020 and in his first full season in the Russian Premier League with Ufa, has scored 65.5% of the team’s goals.

General Director of Ufa Shamil Gazzizov has confirmed that Agalarov will leave the club this summer, in quotes carried by HITC. They also reference RMC Sport in saying that the Magpies have a fee agreed for Ekitike.

With Callum Wilson, Chris Wood and Dwight Gayle still on the books at St. James’ Park, it will likely signal departures for the former and the latter. Unless manager Eddie Howe intends on playing with two central strikers, the signings of Ekitike and Agalarov would make minutes tricky to come by.

 

