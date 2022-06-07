Newcastle United manager to meet with coveted Danish midfielder

Newcastle United are continuing their efforts to build a team that can finish closer to European qualification rather than relegation as was the case last summer. Part of that effort is centred around bringing in players with European experience.

According to Jacques Talbot, who was speaking to NUFCBlog.co.uk, the latest on Newcastle’s list of players who can do so is Christian Eriksen. Following his harrowing cardiac arrest in June of last year, Eriksen returned to football with Brentford and made a notable impact for the Bees. Talbot claims that manager Eddie Howe will meet with Eriksen next Monday to discuss plans.

“Eriksen is a huge dressing room presence as well as a highly skilled player, two things that appeal to the Newcastle United boss,” explains Talbot.

“We know how much onus Eddie Howe puts on persona, so it comes as know surprise to hear that there have been talks about bringing him in.”

The addition of Eriksen would likely provide that presence, but also a player that would likely have little trouble settling into the rhythm of things at Newcastle. The Magpies would be adding themselves to a list of Premier League clubs that are interested in the Dane, including Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.