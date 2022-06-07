Norwich City confirm loan signing from Newcastle United

Norwich City are looking to secure promotion back to the Premier League for the third time in five seasons and have begun their recruitment effort by bringing in someone who has already done just that before. Former Arsenal youngster Isaac Hayden has joined the Canaries on a season-long loan deal from Newcastle United, as was confirmed by Football League World.

Hayden joined Newcastle in 2016 from Hull City and helped the Magpies to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. In the five years since, Hayden has played in both defensive midfield and central defence, but has generally been an important part of the team. Although not always a regular starter, Hayden has never finished a season with less than 27 appearances until this year.

A bad knee injury kept him out of the second half of the season and he was left out of the squad altogether by Eddie Howe, which will have likely inspired Hayden to seek more minutes elsewhere. In addition to that, Newcastle are likely to be investing in their squad heavily this summer and as a result, Hayden may struggle for a position even when fully fit.