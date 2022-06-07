Tuchel and key Chelsea figures split over potential big-name transfer

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly convinced he could get the best out of Ousmane Dembele if the club seal a transfer move for the FC Barcelona forward this summer.

The France international is about to become a free agent after a long-running contract stand-off, with his deal now expiring this summer.

There is some interest from Chelsea as Tuchel is keen to work with his former Borussia Dortmund player again, but some key figures at Stamford Bridge are less sure about the potential deal, according to the Daily Mail.

Chelsea have issues up front after a disappointing season from a number of their attacking players, with Dembele possibly an upgrade on the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

Still, some inside Chelsea are concerned that there don’t seem to be too many other suitors for Dembele, which could be significant as he’s such a big name available on a free.

The report also states that there have been alarm bells at CFC over how Dembele’s time at Barca came to an end.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but fans will hope the Blues have something up their sleeve as an alternative if they decide not to go for Dembele.