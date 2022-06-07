Premier League club ready to give green light for Liverpool transfer target to leave for €50million

Liverpool may reportedly have been cleared to seal the transfer of Christian Pulisic from Chelsea for around €50million.

The USA international hasn’t quite lived up to expectations in his time at Stamford Bridge so far, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if the club felt they could afford to offload him this summer and reshuffle their options in attack.

Still, Pulisic has long been a highly rated prospect for the future and has shown some glimpses of tremendous talent in his relatively short career so far.

With Sadio Mane’s Liverpool future in doubt, the Reds are now being linked with Pulisic, and look set to be given the green light to sign him for €50m, according to Todo Fichajes.

Could Pulisic transfer appeal to Liverpool?

While we’re sure some LFC fans might have reservations about this deal, it could end up being a surprisingly good option for the club.

We’ve seen so many players improve under Jurgen Klopp’s expert guidance, and we know that Pulisic is a player the German tactician rates highly.

“I like Christian, I’ve known him since he was a kid. He’s still not really old, he’s a fantastic player, and it’s deserved that people think highly of him in America,” Klopp said in 2018, as quoted by the Daily Express.

He added: “If – at one point – he will join us, I don’t know. I like him, it’s not that that could be the problem, but we respect contracts still and there’s no market I know about at the moment. We did our business and Dortmund are doing theirs. All good.”

Obviously Pulisic ended up at Chelsea, and that’s perhaps stalled his development slightly, but that needn’t put Liverpool off.

Mohamed Salah also struggled to make an impression with the Blues earlier in his career, while Daniel Sturridge is another player whose career took off after quitting Stamford Bridge for Anfield.