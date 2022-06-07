Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs to have been offered the chance to seal the transfer of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

The England international is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer, according to AS, with Chelsea alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich as the clubs to be offered his signing.

Chelsea fans will surely follow this saga with interest, as their club looks in need of some big-name signings up front this summer after under-achieving in 2021/22.

Sterling could help give the Blues more of a goal threat after some disappointing form from the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic in recent times.

Sterling scored 17 goals in 47 games in all competitions in the season just gone, and it’s slightly surprising that City might be ready to let such an influential player go.

AS claim that the 27-year-old has never really seen eye to eye with Pep Guardiola, so it would be interesting to see how he might get on under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea are also being linked with a similar attacking player in the form of Barca ace Ousmane Dembele, as per the Daily Mail.