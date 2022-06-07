Romelu Lukaku’s return to Inter Milan is now real after key update from Italian journalist

Inter Milan have made first contact with Chelsea over the possible return of Romelu Lukaku.

Negotiations for the Belgian striker will now begin as Chelsea did not rule out the possibility of sending the 29-year-old to Milan on loan for next season according to Sky Sports Italia journalist Matteo Barzaghi

Inter-Lukaku, la trattativa puó cominciare. Dopo i primi contatti il Chelsea non ha chiuso alla possibilità di cederlo in prestito. Ora peró occorre che l’Inter faccia un passo verso i Blues con la formula giusta. L’operazione che sembrava impossibile ora è reale @SkySport — Matteo Barzaghi (@MatteoBarzaghi) June 7, 2022

This is big news for Inter’s hopes of bringing Lukaku back to the club, as the Milan side needs to sell players to balance the books this summer and a loan move will allow them another year to save up funds to sign the striker permanently, whilst reaping the benefits of his talents next season.

This would be a huge story in the football should it happen as Lukaku returned to Chelsea only a year ago with much hype around the deal but it is a relationship that seems to have gone downhill quickly after the controversial interview with Sky Sports Italia last December, in which the former Inter Milan striker expressed his desire to return to the club one day amongst other things.

Sky Sports reported last week that Lukaku wants to return to Inter Milan this summer if the club can agree a deal with Chelsea, however, the final decision over his future will be down to Chelsea’s new owners.

The Blues paid £97.5million for the Belgian striker last summer, as reported by Sky Sports, and could now be set for a big loss on the 29-year-old as his desired move back to Inter Milan is now possible.