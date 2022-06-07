Man United transfer target with £70m asking price estimated to move for closer to £40m

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is reportedly a transfer target for Manchester United this summer, and could move for less than his asking price.

A report from the Telegraph looks at this summer’s most likely big movers, with Neves mentioned as one of them, and linked with Man Utd.

The Red Devils could do with a signing like the Portugal international to strengthen an area of weakness in their squad, with upgrades surely needed on the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek, while Paul Pogba is on his way out of Old Trafford on a free transfer.

The Telegraph name Neves as an option for United, and, interestingly, they expect him to move for between £40-50million, rather than Wolves’ asking price of £70m.

MUFC fans will surely see that as good business, though it remains to be seen if he’ll definitely end up being their priority over other names out there.

There’s been a lot of talk about Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong being targeted by the club, such as in Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive CaughtOffside column, and the fact that Erik ten Hag knows him from their time together at Ajax could be key.

