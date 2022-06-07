Real Madrid are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who had also been wanted by Liverpool and Manchester United.

This is according to a report from The Athletic, with a verbal agreement now in place for the France international to move to the Bernabeu for around €100million.

Tchouameni looks a huge talent, but it perhaps makes sense that the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd were beaten to his signature as that’s huge money for a young player without that much in the way of experience at the very highest level.

Liverpool could have done with bringing in a new midfielder, but it seems they’re now focusing on Leeds ace Kalvin Phillips, according to Sport.

United are also a little light in that department, with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic both leaving as free agents this summer, while Fred and Scott McTominay haven’t been entirely convincing.

It seems Tchouameni is now Madrid-bound, however, and he could be a superb signing to give them a long-term replacement for ageing stars like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the middle of the park.