Timeline given for new contract talks as Arsenal look to ward off Man City interest

Arsenal have had issues over the years with players having their heads turned and leaving to join rival Premier League clubs, but the latest reports do indicate that Bukayo Saka shouldn’t be going anywhere.

He’s closing in on 100 Premier League appearances despite only being 20 years old, while he’s also gone to nail down a regular spot in the Arsenal side and he should be a key player for Mikel Arteta as he looks to crack the top four next season.

A report from the Sun has indicated that he is still expected to commit his long-term future to the club, but some patience may be required when it comes to the deal being completed.

The latest suggestion is that talks are due to take place but he’s currently on holiday after a long season, and those conversations about the new deal won’t happen until he’s back from his break.

Extending Saka’s new contract may not seem like a pressing issue with the report confirming that he still has two years to run on his existing deal, but he’s also “only” earning £30k per week so a player of his quality should be expecting to earn four or five times as much as that.

The main interest is reportedly coming from Manchester City who do have a history of turning heads at the Emirates with Emmanuel Adebayor, Gael Clichy, Samir Nasri and Kolo Toure all making that move, but this feels different where Saka isn’t going to push for an exit.

There is time for that to change and interested clubs may have an opportunity to make a pitch to him before those talks with Arsenal start, but everything points to him extending his stay at the Emirates for the long-term.