Tottenham release stylish new home kit ahead of 2022-23 season

Tottenham Hotspur have released their new home kit ahead of the 2022-23 season and it is a modern take on the classic Spurs shirt.

According to GOAL, the jersey was made by London filmmaker Salim Adam, the kit launch video focuses on the theme “Dare To Do True” and is the first instalment in a five-part series. The campaign surrounding the kit focuses on bringing Tottenham fans together in a message of unity and inclusion.

The kit is a modern take on the classic white and navy Tottenham kits of the past as it contains neon yellow on the sleeves and collar. The jersey has the word Spurs embedded into its shelves and fans of the club will hope that this will be the one they see their side win a trophy in after so long.

The new kit will be premiered when Tottenham face a K-League team in Seoul on July 13 as part of the North London club’s pre-season tour.