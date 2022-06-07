“Many clubs interested” as Tottenham set asking price for attacker to seal transfer away

Tottenham are reportedly asking for around €30million to let Steven Bergwijn leave the club in this summer’s transfer window.

Ajax seem to be leading the chase for Bergwijn’s signature, according to Fabrizio Romano, though there are also said to be many other clubs interested in the Netherlands international.

See below for details from Romano, who says the two clubs still need to reach an agreement over the player…

Tottenham want around €30m to let Steven Bergwijn leave this summer. Ajax are working on it with an official proposal, still waiting to reach an agreement with Spurs. ?? #THFC There are many clubs interested in Bergwijn – but Ajax are on it since January. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2022

Bergwijn looked a promising talent during his time at former club PSV, but it certainly hasn’t worked out for him since his move to Tottenham.

It now surely makes sense for the 24-year-old to look for a move back to the Eredivisie, and his arrival could be a welcome boost for Ajax after the blow of losing their manager Erik ten Hag.

It’s bound to be challenging for the club to rebuild under a new manager, but bringing in a player like Bergwijn could help a lot, as long as he manages to get back to his best in Amsterdam.