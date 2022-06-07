Video: Football trickster gets destroyed by Neymar in game of two touch

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

Football trickster OussiFooty recently met the Paris Saint-Germain squad during the French club’s recent trip to Qatar and set about trying to impress some of their superstars with his skills. 

Oussi has amassed a total of 312k followers on Instagram and produces content involving football. The trickster decided to take on Neymar, one of the most skilful players in the world, at a game of two touch and the result went as expected.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United manager to meet with coveted Danish midfielder
Liverpool target open to joining club as Reds look to beat Manchester United to star signing
Charlie Nicholas compares Billy Gilmour to Barry Bannan during criticism

The social media star got destroyed by the Brazilian superstar in their game with the PSG winning 3-0 in a first to three game, which can be seen below.

 

More Stories Neymar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.