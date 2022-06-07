Video: Football trickster gets destroyed by Neymar in game of two touch

Football trickster OussiFooty recently met the Paris Saint-Germain squad during the French club’s recent trip to Qatar and set about trying to impress some of their superstars with his skills.

Oussi has amassed a total of 312k followers on Instagram and produces content involving football. The trickster decided to take on Neymar, one of the most skilful players in the world, at a game of two touch and the result went as expected.

The social media star got destroyed by the Brazilian superstar in their game with the PSG winning 3-0 in a first to three game, which can be seen below.