Video: Harry Kane scores 50th England goal in draw with Germany

Harry Kane has scored his 50th goal for England in his country’s 1-1 draw with Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

Germany were comfortably the better side in the second half and overall the better team in the match but having failed to take their chances paid the ultimate price after a mistake from Nico Schlotterbeck.

The new Borussia Dortmund man clipped Kane in the box but a question remained whether it was offside or not. The referee came to the conclusion that it was a spot-kick, which the Tottenham star stepped up and slotted home. The incident and goal can be seen below.