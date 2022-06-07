Video: Hofmann puts Germany ahead after some terrible defending by Harry Maguire

Jonas Hofmann has given Germany the lead in their match with England in Group A3 of the UEFA Nations League.

The sides played out an entertaining first half in Munich and all that was missing was a goal from either country. A goal was almost guaranteed in the second half and that came on minute 50 through Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann.

The goal, which can be seen below, saw Joshua Kimmich play a beautiful ball through the English lines which was then received expertly by Hofmann who spun and blasted the ball past Jordan Pickford.

Questions need to be asked about what Harry Maguire was doing leaving Hofmann all alone in the area and Pickford didn’t cover himself in glory either as the Everton shot-stopper should have done better as well.