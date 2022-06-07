Video: Sadio Mane remains calm to score 98th minute winner for Senegal

Sadio Mane’s 2022 has been simply astonishing as the Liverpool man continues to add to his legacy in the sport.

With Liverpool, Mane won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this year whilst being one of the Reds’ best players in their failed quest for a quadruple this season. Whist at International level, the 30-year-old won the African Nations Cup and helped Senegal qualify for the World Cup in November.

This continued on Saturday when Mane scored a hat-trick to lead his side to a 3-1 victory over Benin and the goals helped the forward leapfrog Henri Camara to become the highest-scoring player in Senegal football history.

If you thought the Liverpool man was stopping there, the forward has now scored a 98th-minute winning penalty against Rwanda to make it two wins out of two for the Lions of Teranga to start their qualification campaign for AFCON in 2023.

Last minute winner for Sadio. pic.twitter.com/laA7JJjAsF — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) June 7, 2022

Footage Courtesy of RTS 1 Direct HD