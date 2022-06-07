‘Will be a new Leeds player’ – Journalist confirms Orta has agreed deal for 24-year-old

Leeds United have already made one signing from Austrian football this summer and Sporting Director Victor Orta looks to be dipping into the same market again for their second summer addition. Brenden Aaronson arrived from RB Salzburg for just under £30m, reuniting with former manager Jesse Marsch, who will attempt to strengthen the defence with another former charge.

The right-back in question is Danish international Rasmus Kristensen. Aged 24, Kristensen moved from Ajax three years ago for a not insignificant £4.5m fee given his stature at the time. It appears he has come good on his promise though, with a Premier League move likely to bring in a decent margin of profit for Salzburg.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the transfer to Leeds is a case of finishing off the details, although he didn’t reveal the figures involved. This Is Futbol quoted Romano from his Here We Go podcast.

“Rasmus Kristensen, this full-back will be a new Leeds player. Just a matter of final details, they will have to complete the medical, to sign the contracts, but he will join Leeds and will be the new right-back.”

After heavily relying on Luke Ayling and at time Stuart Dallas, Leeds will be grateful for a source of competition and depth at the club. One of the frequent criticisms of Leeds last season was their poor depth contributing to the slump in form last season.