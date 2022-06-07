West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City but face competition from Arsenal, who also have plans for the Ukrainian.

Zinchenko’s future at City could be over this summer, with two clubs currently in contention for the versatile defender.

The 25-year-old focused on Ukraine’s attempt to qualify for this year’s Fifa World Cup; unfortunately, their dreams were dashed by their 1-0 defeat against Wales on Sunday.

With the Ukrainian’s international duties closed, he can once again focus his attention on his club status.

Zinchenko first played for Manchester City in 2017, after a loan spell at PSV and made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Citizens this season.

His versatility of playing in both midfield and left-back positions has attracted the two London clubs to the 25-year-old, according to the Evening Standard.

Zinchenko has struggled to secure a starting role in Pep Guardiola with stiff competition from City’s number one left-back Joao Cancelo.

With that being said, City are unlikely to stand in his way if the right offer is made, especially when Spanish outlet El Desmarque reported that Pep Guardiola is thought to be in the market for Brighton’s left-back Marc Cucurella.

Both Arsenal and West Ham are attracted to the versatility of Zinchenko being able to play at both midfield and left-back.

A move to Arsenal would allow Zinchenko to reunite with former City assistant manager Mikel Arteta or end up elsewhere in London for West Ham.

West Ham are thought to want to sign competition for left-back Aaron Cresswell, with Arthur Masuaka also set to leave the club and news outlet Claret & Hugh have reported that City will be looking for a fee in the region of £40million.

Hammers’ boss David Moyes will be looking to the Ukrainian’s versatility to bolster his side’s midfield- a much-needed reinforcement after the departure of club legend Mark Noble at the end of last season.