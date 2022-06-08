22-year-old tells club he only wants Liverpool move with deal edging closer

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks, and a deal looks to be edging closer to completion. 

Nunez’s performance over the last year have attracted the interest of clubs around Europe. With 34 goals in 41 games last season, the Uruguayan could be a useful addition to many clubs around the globe.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the last few months, but reports suggest their interest has ramped up in the last few days. Now, according to the Daily Mirror, Nunez has told Benfica he only wants a move to Liverpool.

The club are in talks over a record bid for the Benfica forward, with a deal edging closer to being completed, as seen in the tweet below.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona identify €40million Lewandowski alternative
Inter Milan star allowed to leave with Chelsea ready to pounce
PSG set to rival Manchester United and Chelsea in pursuit of 27-year-old

Sky Sports have claimed Manchester United are also interested, but with a lack of Champions League football at Old Trafford next season, it appears Nunez has his heart set on a move to Merseyside.

Liverpool have been without a natural striker in recent years, with Jurgen Klopp often opting for a false nine. Nunez is a different profile to any forward Liverpool currently have, so it could mean a chance in playing style in attack as Klopp looks to fight with Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

More Stories Darwin Nunez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.