Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks, and a deal looks to be edging closer to completion.

Nunez’s performance over the last year have attracted the interest of clubs around Europe. With 34 goals in 41 games last season, the Uruguayan could be a useful addition to many clubs around the globe.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the last few months, but reports suggest their interest has ramped up in the last few days. Now, according to the Daily Mirror, Nunez has told Benfica he only wants a move to Liverpool.

The club are in talks over a record bid for the Benfica forward, with a deal edging closer to being completed, as seen in the tweet below.

NEW: A structured deal for Darwin Nunez to Liverpool is moving closer. He has told Benfica he wants to move to Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/YQeEifWMbM — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) June 8, 2022

Sky Sports have claimed Manchester United are also interested, but with a lack of Champions League football at Old Trafford next season, it appears Nunez has his heart set on a move to Merseyside.

Liverpool have been without a natural striker in recent years, with Jurgen Klopp often opting for a false nine. Nunez is a different profile to any forward Liverpool currently have, so it could mean a chance in playing style in attack as Klopp looks to fight with Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.