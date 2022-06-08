Agent of Tottenham target deals huge blow to Premier League club’s transfer hopes

The agent of Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni has stated that his client will stay in Italy next season despite the heavy interest from Tottenham.

The Italian defender has been heavily linked with a move to Spurs this summer as Antonio Conte looks to sign a left-sided centre-back and the 23-year-old is reportedly the Italian coach’s preferred option for the role having worked together previously at Inter.

It’s been widely reported that Inter Milan might do a deal for the right price, however, according to The Times, Spurs have been struggling to persuade Bastoni that a move to England and Spurs is right for him at this stage of his career.

Any deal for Bastoni has now become a little more unrealistic as the player’s agent, Tinti, has stated via Fabrizio Romano: “Bastoni will stay at Inter for sure. He has a contract and he’s happy with Inter – there’s no problem.”

Alessandro Bastoni’s agent Tinti: “Bastoni will stay at Inter for sure. He has a contract and he’s happy with Inter – there’s no problem”. ??? #Inter #THFC Inter board are now meeting with Paulo Dybala’s agent, Jorge Antún. pic.twitter.com/OvFMoyfsDS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2022

Those words will look bleak for Tottenham fans but in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside this week, super-agent Roberto De Fanti stated: “This deal might happen. I wouldn’t be surprised, at all, if it did.”

Although the agent isn’t sure if a deal can be completed for the Inter Milan star, he doesn’t rule it out. This has been the nature of the rumours surrounding the future of Bastoni as nothing at the moment is very clear. The player’s agent’s quotes are the most concrete piece of information regarding the 23-year-old’s future and therefore, it looks likely the defender will be staying in Italy.