West Ham transfer deal in danger after over disagreement

Fresh reports from France claim the West Ham move for Nayef Aguerd is in danger of falling through due to a late disagreement over bonuses.

West Ham have been heavily linked with Rennes and Morocco star Aguerd in recent times, but it now remains to be seen if the Hammers can finalise a deal.

Last week both the Evening Standard and the Daily Mail suggested that Aguerd’s move to West Ham was close to being completed.

Sevilla have also been linked with the 26-year-old, but it was claimed that they’d accepted they were poised to be beaten to his signature.

This sounds like a worrying update for WHUFC, with their fans likely to be frustrated by the club’s continued struggles in the transfer market.

Despite some success stories in recent times, many deals have also got away from the east Londoners, and this looks like being the latest.

With Issa Diop surely leaving, a signing like Aguerd would surely be ideal to help David Moyes strengthen in defence.