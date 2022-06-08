£21m-rated Man United transfer target offered to Arsenal

Borussia Dortmund centre-back Manuel Akanji has been offered to Arsenal after the German club made two early centre back signings this summer.

This season, the 26-year-old Swiss international Akanji was a regular starter for Dortmund, starting in 34 games across all competitions.

However, since the upcoming signings of two new German centre-backs, Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Sule, the Swiss international will likely struggle to find the game time.

Earlier in the year, it was reported by German news outlet Bild that Manchester United had made a bid for the Dortmund defender as a possible replacement for the out-of-form Harry Maguire.

However, the Sun has reported that Akanji’s representatives are looking for a move to the Premier League, and Arsenal are targeted as potential buyers with a current £21million asking price for the Swiss.

Akanji is also an international teammate of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.

However, Akanji and his representative may struggle to get a deal under wraps with the expected return of William Saliba from his season-long loan at Marseille.

Mikel Arteta is on the lookout for a backup to left-footed centre-half Gabriel Magalhaes, but as a right-footed centre-half, the Swiss doesn’t quite fit the bill.