Arsenal schedule fresh round of talks in bid to beat Tottenham to £50m transfer

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to hold a fresh round of talks over a potential £50million transfer deal for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazil international looks set to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer and Arsenal have scheduled negotiations over signing the player as he’s also attracting interest from the likes of Tottenham, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Jesus looks ideal for Arsenal’s needs up front, with Mikel Arteta short of options after allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave in January, while Alexandre Lacazette is now about to be out of contract this summer.

Spurs might also have done well to land Jesus, but they perhaps have less of a need to go all out for the 25-year-old due to already having world class goal-scorers in Harry Kane and Son Heung-min up front.

The Telegraph claim Jesus could cost around £50m, which would have been a lot for Tottenham to pay for someone who might not even be a starter in their side, whereas he would surely have a team built around him at the Emirates Stadium.

It is suggested in the report, though, that Arsenal’s lack of Champions League football could be an issue, and that club chiefs are being made to sweat over a decision from the player.