Barcelona identify €40million Lewandowski alternative

Barcelona’s big target this summer is Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski but should they fail to sign the Polish striker the Catalan side have an alternative lined up.

This would come in the form of Villarreal’s Gerard Moreno, who SPORT says Barca are interested in but only if they fail to secure Lewandowski.

Moreno has a contract until 2027 with the Yellow Submarine and has a release clause of €100million but Villarreal would be willing to negotiate and could set a starting price of around €40million, the amount that Barca plans to invest in Lewandowski reports SPORT.

Barcelona currently have critical financial issues and this is currently handicapping them in their pursuit of Lewandowski. The La Liga giants need to find ways to save money before making their move for the 33-year-old but have been ensured that the Bayern Munich striker only wants to join the Catalan club after the Polish international stated, “I have not considered any other offer than that of Barcelona” in an interview with Onet Sport.

This deal could get messy and should it not come to fruition, Moreno will be the next striker pursued by Barcelona, who will face competition from Atletico Madrid for the signature of the Villarreal star states SPORT.