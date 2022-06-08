Manchester United have reportedly contacted Inter Milan to enquire about the possibility of a transfer move for Italian centre-back Alessandro Bastoni.

The Red Devils have been looking at Jurrien Timber and Pau Torres as among their main targets at the back this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his recent CaughtOffside column, but it seems they may also have other alternatives in mind.

According to the Daily Mail, Man Utd have enquired about the £50million-rated Bastoni, who has impressed in Serie A in recent times and who is also a target for Tottenham this summer.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but United fans would surely be happy with Bastoni coming in as an upgrade on flops like Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Still, one imagines Spurs may have the edge in the race to sign the 23-year-old, as there’s the connection with former Inter boss Antonio Conte, and the fact that the north Londoners have Champions League football to offer next season.

MUFC are also eyeing Bastoni’s Inter team-mate, Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries this summer.