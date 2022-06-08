Manchester United are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential transfer deal for Lille defender Sven Botman.

The highly-rated young Dutchman has impressed a great deal in Ligue 1 in recent times, and could be ideal to solve Man Utd’s issues at the back after such a disappointing 2021/22 season.

Gianluca Di Marzio claims that the Red Devils are showing an interest in Botman, with the report also mentioning recent links with the likes of Newcastle and AC Milan.

It remains to be seen precisely where Botman will end up, but the 22-year-old surely has a big future in the game and could be an important recruit for new United manager Erik ten Hag.

MUFC are also tracking the likes of Jurrien Timber and Pau Torres, but Botman is certainly another top defender worth looking at.

Newcastle’s ambitious and wealthy Saudi owners would also do well to deliver a signing like this, though it remains to be seen if big players will be tempted to move to St James’ Park just yet.

Eddie Howe has done a decent job since taking over as manager, while top talents like Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier joined in January.

Still, Botman could play European football at United or Milan, while Newcastle are probably still some way from truly competing with the established big six in the Premier League.